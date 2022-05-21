(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College celebrated their most recent graduates during the 59th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday. Over 900 students were eligible to graduate.

The commencement address was delivered by 2020 CNS high school graduate Iannelis Castro Calderon, who was the leader of OCC’s chapter of honor society Phi Theta Kappa.

99 students graduating will have degrees in high demand programs like nursing, health information technology, and surgical technology. These graduating students come from all walks of life.

Two OCC alumna also received honorary doctorates during Saturday’s ceremony. Laurie Halse Anderson graduated from OCC in 1981 and is now a New York Times bestselling author. She received a Doctor of Humane Letters. Lanessa Owens-Chaplin received the same honorary degree. She is an attorney and lead counsel for the New York Civil Liberties Union and graduated from OCC in 2003.

Honorary doctorate recipients Laurie Halse Anderson and Lanessa Owens-Chaplin. Image courtesy of Onondaga Community College

The ceremony also bid farewell to retiring President Casey Crabill, who has been OCC’s president since 2013. Dr. Warren M. Hilton will take office on July 1.