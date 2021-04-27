Onondaga Community College celebrating grads with 3 in-person commencement ceremonies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) graduates will receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve with in-person commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 15 at the SRC Arena and Events Center.

OCC will host three separate ceremonies that day, each expected to last about an hour.

9 a.m. • School of Math, Science & Engineering

• School of Computer & Applied Technologies

• School of Art, Design, Media & Music 1 p.m. • School of Education

• School of Liberal Arts 5 p.m. • School of Business

• School of Health

• School of Public Safety & Community Service

Students are allowed two guests each. Attendees must provide proof of a COVID vaccine or proof of a negative COVID test. Masks are mandatory for everyone in attendance. Graduates will receive a special OCC mask.

The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and the OCC Facebook page. NewsChannel 9 will also be airing OCC’s commencement ceremony on WSYR channel 9.2. That TV schedule is to be determined.