Onondaga Community College celebrating grads with 3 in-person commencement ceremonies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) graduates will receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve with in-person commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 15 at the SRC Arena and Events Center.

OCC will host three separate ceremonies that day, each expected to last about an hour.

9 a.m.• School of Math, Science & Engineering
• School of Computer & Applied Technologies
• School of Art, Design, Media & Music
1 p.m.• School of Education
• School of Liberal Arts
5 p.m.• School of Business
• School of Health
• School of Public Safety & Community Service

Students are allowed two guests each. Attendees must provide proof of a COVID vaccine or proof of a negative COVID test. Masks are mandatory for everyone in attendance. Graduates will receive a special OCC mask.

The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and the OCC Facebook page. NewsChannel 9 will also be airing OCC’s commencement ceremony on WSYR channel 9.2. That TV schedule is to be determined.

