Onondaga Community College holds ‘Alumni Faces’ ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has a great tradition of honoring graduates in their Alumni Faces ceremonies.
On Wednesday night, four former alumni were recognized on campus.
Among those receiving accolades was Bill Bonnell from the Class of 1983 and Rick Shirtz from the Class of 1977.
Bonnell now works as a coordinating producer with ESPN, while Shirtz is the regional president of NBT Bank.
