Onondaga Community College hosts socially distanced graduation ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Graduation looks a little different this year, as Onondaga Community College (OCC) students finally got their diplomas Sunday, and they didn’t even have to step out of their cars.
Campus faculty and staff cheered on graduates as they circled the campus loop.
Students say their journey through the 2020 school year was long, but worthwhile.
“It’s just one of those hurdles in life,” Gilbert Karugu, an OCC graduate, said. “You know, nobody knew this was going to come. So you, just like your education, you work hard, you get past it, and we’ll be able to look back on this and say even though we had a pandemic, we were able to do it.”
Karugu hopes to continue his education in Albany. NewsChannel 9 wishes him, and all of the other grads, the best of luck in the future.
