(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has found its next president.

Dr. Warren M. Hilton has been approved by the State University of New York board of trustees and will take office July 1. He succeeds Dr. Casey Crabill who is retiring after nine years at OCC.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as Onondaga Community College’s next President. Everyone with whom I have met has demonstrated that OCC is a student-centered institution and poised to have an even greater impact upon current and future students and economic growth in the region. I look forward to collaboratively planning for and working toward OCC’s bright future,” said incoming Onondaga Community College President Dr. Warren Hilton.

Hilton is coming from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania where he has been the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. Having graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Undergrad and Graduate School) and Drexel (Doctorate), Hilton has also had professional stops at the Community College of Philadelphia, Drexel University, Moravian College, Johns Hopkins, Stevenson University and the University of Maryland.

“Thanks to the extraordinary work Dr. Crabill did during her tenure, and the incredible support we’ve received from our County and State partners, Onondaga Community College has an amazing reputation nationally. That was evident in both the quality and quantity of exceptional administrators who expressed their desire to become the next President of OCC. Our Board of Trustees was proud to unanimously approve Dr. Warren Hilton as OCC’s 9th President, and we thank the SUNY Board of Trustees for doing the same. We look forward to working with Dr. Hilton to serve students as Central New York’s partner in education for success,” said OCC Board of Trustees Chair John P. Sindoni, Esq.

Dr. Hilton will visit campus May 10 for a brief Welcome Ceremony.