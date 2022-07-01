(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse professor appeared on “Jeopardy!” June 30, 2022, and finished in first place with $2,000 in one-day winnings.

Onondaga Community College Philosophy Professor David Bzdak challenged Halley Ryherd from Waukee, I.A. and Hoa Quach from Naperville, I.L. Thursday night.

Bzdak finished Double Jeopardy with the most of the three contestants with a total of $15,000. While all three contestants missed the Final Jeopardy question, Bzdak held on with $2,000 and became the new champion.

The official “Jeopardy!” website has a scoreboard detailing how many times Bzdak and the other contestants buzzed in and how many questions they answered correctly.

Bzdak said that his journey to join “Jeopardy” began over 20 years ago in 2001 when he had a try-out at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. He took more tests throughout the years, but a test in April 2021 is what secured his spot on Thursday’s show.

Congratulations to Professor Bzdak on his victory on Thursday night! Tune in on Friday night to see if his streak continues on your local FOX station.