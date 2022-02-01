Onondaga Community College receives $1 million donation from prominent Syracuse man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College received a million dollar donation on Tuesday from Eric Allyn, a Skaneateles resident and former owner of Welch Allyn. Allyn donated the $1 million in honor of his wife, Meg O’Connell, who is OCC’s former interim president and chair of the board of the trustees.

According to OCC, the money will be used to create the “Meg O’Connell Center for Social Justice and Community Impact.” The center will provide support for students in volunteer and service-learning opportunities. Each year, the program will invite 20 students to receive a stipend and additional programming. The stipends will help fill financial gaps from lost wages while students volunteer or perform service-learning.

Image courtesy of Onondaga Community College.

Eric Allyn is a prominent and influential member of the Syracuse community. He is a council member at Upstate Medical University, a venture advisor for Armory Square Advisors (which, along with his wife, recently helped create the Salt City Market), and has served on various boards for area businesses.

His wife, Meg O’Connell, is the executive director of the Allyn Family Foundation and leader of the Syracuse Urban Partnership. O’Connell was also a board member on the CNY Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance and has also been a board member in many other local groups.

“With this generous gift from my husband of 35 wonderful years, OCC will be able to continue to provide opportunities for its students to become the future leaders of our community – and I couldn’t be more honored and proud to be a part of it,” said Meg O’Connell.

According to Mary Snyder, the chair of the OCC Foundation Board of Directors, the gift is one of the largest in the school’s history. “On behalf of the OCC Foundation Board of Directors, I am delighted to extend our great appreciation to Eric Allyn for this extraordinary gift honoring his wife, Meg O’Connnell, and her indelible commitment to Onondaga Community College and our community,” Snyder shared.