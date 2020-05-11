Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga Community College summer 2020 classes “real-time remote” and online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College professors will teach students using both a “Real-Time Remote” method and traditional online classes during the summer 2020 session. There will be no in-person instruction this summer due to the impact of COVID-19.

Real-Time Remote classes will happen on set days and times just as in-person classes would. Professors will teach and interact with students live using web-based technologies. Traditional online classes will be available for students to access at a time that works with their busy schedule.

The schedule for summer classes is as follows:
• Traditional Online Classes      Start June 1    (10 weeks long)
• Traditional Online Classes      Start June 1    (5 weeks long)
• Real-Time Remote Classes    Start June 17  (7 weeks long)
• Traditional Online Classes      Start July 6      (5 weeks long)

Prospective students can register for summer classes on the College website.

“Our students told us they needed to be able to interact with professors as if they were all in the same room. Our faculty, academic leadership team, and Information Technology team did a remarkable job creating and executing a plan which makes many of our summer courses as interactive as possible. The ‘Real-Time Remote’ method of teaching will provide an effective solution as we continue to adjust to the impact of COVID-19,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

