Onondaga Community College to hold drive-through commencement ‘festival’ August 9th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As uncertainty lies ahead for the 2020 fall semester, Onondaga Community College (OCC) looks to officially close out the spring semester with a socially-distanced commencement ceremony in early August.

According to the college’s website, OCC will celebrate the Class of 2020’s accomplishments with a “Drive-Through Commencement Diploma Festival”. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on OCC’s campus on Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m.

Graduating students will be able to bring as many family members as they want, as long as they remain in their vehicles.

The plan is for students to enter campus at the State Route 175 entrance, they will drive around the campus loop road until they get to the SRC Arena parking lot. OCC says at this time, students will exit their vehicles, walk down the Class of 2020 Walk of Fame to an outdoor stage, where OCC’s president, Dr. Casey Crabill, will hand them their diploma.

Family members will then be able to take pictures of their student on stage, and there will be another photo opportunity as well with the Syracuse skyline in the background.

“We were hopeful we could give our students a great big event and that is what we are planning,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill. “In the nearly 60 years of OCC, no class has gone through what these students have. We are so proud of their accomplishments and are working hard to give them the special day they have earned. I look forward to seeing everyone back on campus soon!”

OCC also plans to record the ceremony, and video will be made available on Youtube afterwards.

Students who would like to participate in the commencement festival, must first sign-up by clicking here.