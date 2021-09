SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A resolution to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all Onondaga Community College employees has been approved by the college’s Board of Trustees.

The board approved the requirement that by Wednesday, October 20, 2021, all employees of OCC must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or have secured a religious or medical exemption through the College’s established processes.

Read the full statement here: