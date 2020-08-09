Onondaga County allows City Market to make a return at the Everson Museum

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City Market at the Everson Museum in Syracuse is one event members of the community can still count on this summer.

For many vendors, the market’s reopening is a step in the right direction, especially for Soni Fashner, Owner of Soni’s Suds and CBD.

“This is my livelihood and when they shut that down, it was very difficult,” Soni Fashner, Owner of Soni’s Suds and CBD

When she found out the City Market would make a return to the Everson, she was just one of the vendors who jumped at the opportunity to make her debut.

This is probably the roughest year I’ve had. So, just being here, being in the public, and seeing people’s eyes, and seeing that they really do enjoy the products, and just seeing them with other vendors, people are happy. Like they’re happy to be out again in public. Soni Fashner, Owner of Soni’s Suds and CBD

Like the shoppers and Sunday strollers, Fashner was grateful to be there too.

CITY MARKET: Good news for those who love to go on a Sunday stroll. The City Market at the Everson is open once again! 🛍 #LocalSYR #SYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/YWARCYIqui — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) August 9, 2020

Fashner sells goat milk soap, lotion and other skin products, all things that were hard to sell online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to smell them to appreciate them. I just love being with the public and talking about what makes my items unique, and seeing the joy on their face when they get to touch it and feel it and try it out. So really, it’s wonderful,” Fashner explained.

She has been setting up at the City Market for 3 years and depends on craft festivals and similar markets to make her living.

That’s why she wants to be the example to push everyone to support small businesses.

Really support the crafters and the people who make their own products, because we’re kind of the backbone of America, and I think we’re what America is all about. That we’re here trying to make something for ourselves and make this world a better place. Soni Fashner, Owner of Soni’s Suds and CBD

All booths are spaced, a safe, six feet apart from one another and all vendors are required to wear masks.

The City Market runs the 2nd Sunday of the month in August, September and October at the Everson Museum.

For more details on the City Market, click here.

You can learn more about Soni’s Suds and CBD, here.