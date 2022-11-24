SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response (AMR) Syracuse staff members, Jesse and Alexis have been out of work to take care of their daughter Emily who is currently in the PICU at Upstate Hospital.

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse and Alexis have dedicated nearly a decade to providing emergency medical services to the Onondaga County community and now look to the community for support and prayers.

There is a GoFundMe page available for Emily and you can click here to donate.