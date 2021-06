SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County and Onondaga Community College will hold a job fair on June 14 open to the public.

Industries in attendance will include restaurants, hotels, service, manufacturing, government, and educational institutions.

Organizers say many companies will offer sign-on bonuses and raffles and there will be a vaccination clinic offered by Wegman’s at the job fair.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SRC Arena.