Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse bringing back the City-County Summer Youth Employment Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and County Executive Ryan McMahon asked employers to help local young people get back on their feet on Friday.

Through the City-County Summer Youth Employment Program, Walsh and McMahon are offering the public and private sector businesses funding and resources to provide teenagers and young adults with jobs and valuable experience this summer.

Prior to the pandemic, Syracuse had grown the program to more than 1,200 young people. The pandemic put most youth-hiring on hold last year but the city and county are working to get the program back on track.

The problem they say they are facing is a shortfall of worksites and hundreds of jobs.

Employment sites can hire people between the ages of 16 and 20 to work on-site, remotely, or a combination of both. The program says employer costs to hire young adults for the summer work experiences can be fully funded through the city and county partnership. All payroll and related costs, including employment preparation requirements will be managed by CNY Works.

Participants of the program must live in Syracuse and Onondaga County and meet income eligibility requirements.

“COVID restrictions have had a devastating impact on our youth. They need our help this summer,” said Mayor Walsh. “We’re asking employers in the public and private sector to join the Summer Youth Employment program now and provide working experience and opportunities to our teenagers and young adults this summer. A summer job can change the trajectory of a young person’s life and set them on a path to success.”

“It’s a win-win for employers and the community. Through the assistance of New York State, we have funding available to help employers pay for these positions, and our youth gain invaluable skills,” said County Executive McMahon. “All of us have been worried about the short and long-term impact of the pandemic on our young people. This is a way to help them have a more productive summer and prepare for a successful future.”