Onondaga County announces schedule for second wave of schools to receive mandatory COVID-19 testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Saturday the schedule for 27 more schools to receive mandatory COVID-19 testing in order for the school to stay open for in-person learning.

Currently, parts of Onondaga County are in an orange zone. In order for schools to stay open in an orange zone, every student and staff member must be tested for COVID-19. In a yellow zone, at least 20% of the students and staff at a school need to be tested.

On Saturday, McMahon announced the second phase of schools that will receive the mandatory COVID-19 tests. The first phase of COVID-19 testing in schools was announced Friday.

Onondaga County says the link to register for a test will be distributed by each individual school district.

Wednesday, December 2:

Bishop Grimes: 8:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Immaculate Conception: 8:30 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

OCM BOCES (Thompson): All Day

Thursday, December 3:

Brighton Academy: 8:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Camillus Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Clary Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Elmcrest: 8:30 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.

Expeditionary Learning Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Frazier Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Grant Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 1:40 p.m.

Jamesville Elementary: 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

JD High School: 8:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

JD Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.

Moses DeWitt: 8:30 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.

Oasis: 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Syracuse Latin: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

West Genesee Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

West Genesee High School: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday, December 4:

East Hill Elementary: 8:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.

Henninger: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

ITC: 8:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Manlius Pebble Hill: 8:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Nottingham High School: 8:30 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Promising Futures Leadership Academy: 8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

PSLA-Fowler: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

STEM @ Blodgett: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Onondaga County still needs to schedule COVID-19 testing for about 25 more schools, and those dates and times will be released once the schedule is finalized.