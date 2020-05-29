Onondaga County: Barbers and hair salons should be up soon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A tweet by Onondaga County’s official twitter account seems to show some hope that Phase Two of New York’s reopening plan may begin soon.
According to the tweet, the county says hair salons and barber shops “should be up shortly” and indicated conversations last night with state officials found the county’s health data was already under review by the state’s health advisors.
