Onondaga County Board of Elections wraps up 2nd day of counting absentee ballots

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections has wrapped up its second day of counting thousands of absentee ballots.
They have finished counting all Republican, Independent and Conservative ballots.
They have now started local Democratic races and expect to finish scanning those by mid-week.
Then, they will need to scan 26,000 Democratic Presidential Primary ballots.
Here are some results, as of Monday, July 6, at 5 p.m.:
NY 24 Democratic Primary
Dana Balter — 2,293
Francis Conole — 1,384
Write-in — 10
Approximately 16.6 percent of votes in
City Court Judge
Ted Limpert — 1,815
Shadia Tadros — 1,706
Felecia Pitts Davis — 1,466
Jeff Leibo — 1,280
Jason B. Ziegler — 232
Write-in — 16
Approximately 57 percent of votes in
These results represent the total number of ballots scanned, which is 6,311 out of 24,607. So, these are not the official results as of right now.
Presidential ballots have not been counted as of Monday afternoon.
Most ballots have been opened throughout the county and are waiting to be run through the scanners.
They believe they will be done opening on Tuesday and scanning will take until at least the end of the week.
