ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Clerk’s Office is taking steps to keep its residents safe by using new software to keep property and mortgage fraud at bay.

The Clerk’s office has implemented PropertyCheck™ which is a 24/7 service that allows residents to sign up on the County Clerk’s website to receive notifications when their name is recorded in official documents.

The service is free to all Onondaga County residents and there is no cost to participate.

Residents can sign up for the program here.

If a resident gets an email notification that their name was used in a document they did not sign or agree to, they can call County Clerk Lisa Dell’s office at 315-435-2226 and report the problem.

“Unfortunately we have seen some instances where someone fraudulently obtained a deed for a home without the knowledge of the real homeowner,” said Dell. “Because there currently is no law against companies selling your information, the best way to protect yourself is to stay vigilant and informed. Our office is happy to offer this no-cost solution to help residents feel safer about their properties and online security.”

For those who may need assistance signing up for this program or needs further information, the office advises those to call them at 315-435-2227.