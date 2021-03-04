Onondaga County closes in on 100,000 vaccinations

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says by the end of this vaccination week, 100,000 people in the county will have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination.

McMahon says that is the combined number of people who went to the state site at the Empire Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds, the county site at Oncenter, pop-up clinics in targeted communities, as well as those who received vaccines administered by pharmacies.

He says that amounts to about 28% of the adult population in the county. McMahon hopes everyone on the OnList will have been accommodated within the coming weeks. For every 100 appointments available for OnList, the county had to reach out to 600 or more on the list since so many people have already been accommodated.

Here are the latest numbers from Onondaga County: