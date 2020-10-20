ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Investing in neighborhoods across Onondaga County and continuing the recovery process during the pandemic.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a $500,000 partnership with Home Headquarters on Tuesday.
The money will go toward offering one percent loans on exterior improvements to East Syracuse, North Syracuse and Mattydale homes.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Few more showers and turning milder overnight
- Some beneficial rainfall totals from Monday and Tuesday across CNY
- Last Republican congressional stronghold in SoCal now a toss-up
- Onondaga County continues investing in neighborhoods during pandemic
- Jury seated in Jason D’Avolio murder trial
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App