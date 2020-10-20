Onondaga County continues investing in neighborhoods during pandemic

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Investing in neighborhoods across Onondaga County and continuing the recovery process during the pandemic.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a $500,000 partnership with Home Headquarters on Tuesday.

The money will go toward offering one percent loans on exterior improvements to East Syracuse, North Syracuse and Mattydale homes.

