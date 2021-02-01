Syracuse Police continue to deal with teen gun crimes

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County District Attorney called for revisions in laws for teens last week as NewsChannel 9 has been investigating an uptick in teens getting arrested and, by law, released.

You’re carrying an illegal, loaded firearm in the City of Syracuse and you’re going to sit there and say that kid belongs in family court. Are you kidding me? Bill Fitzpatrick — Onondaga County District Attorney

Two more teens were arrested this weekend and now, our investigation into the uptick in teens getting arrested and released continues.

On Friday night, 17 rounds were fired at 118 Martin Luther King Blvd. and 21 rounds at 120 Alexander St.

When police arrived on Martin Luther King Boulevard, they found 21 casings outside. There was a white Dodge Journey that had been hit by a projectile during the incident.

Syracuse Police arrested 25-year-old Natorus Jackson and a 16-year-old, who were found in the 100 block of Oxford Street.

After a chase, police recovered a Glock 30 gen 4 handgun with an extended magazine under a porch on the 100 block of Oxford Street.

Jackson is facing felony weapons charges, while the 16-year-old was charged with felony weapons charges and was released by a judge to his grandmother.

On Saturday night, another 16-year-old ran from police after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Lombard Avenue. The teen was caught, along with the 16-year-old driver in a blue 1999 Buick Century.

When speaking with the occupants, officers observed marijuana in plain view.

The driver, who was 16-years-old, was removed from the vehicle, searched, and detained for the drug investigation.

The passenger, who was also 16-years-old, was removed, searched, and then attempted to flee on foot prior to the search of the vehicle.

After a brief foot pursuit, an officer apprehended that 16-year-old. A search of the vehicle found a tan and green Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic “ghost gun.”

The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the high capacity 30 round magazine.

Both teens were arraigned on multiple charges, including felony weapons charges, but were then released to their parents.