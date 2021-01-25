Onondaga County correction officer charged with aggravated harassment

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a correction department officer has been charged following an “internally initiated investigation.”

Senior Correction Officer Noel Abboud, 44, of Syracuse, was charged on Monday with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Abboud is accused of sending several harassing messages to a contract employee of the correction department, according to deputies.

He has been a correction officer with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years. According to deputies, he “will face disciplinary actions per New York State Civil Service procedure.”

Abboud is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday evening in Centralized Arraignment Court.