Onondaga County COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday is still on

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y (WSYR-TV) —

Onondaga County Exec. Ryan McMahon was on The Morning News Tuesday morning to provide an update on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Onondaga County 2nd shot vaccine clinic will GO ON as scheduled Tuesday. If you are few minutes late because of the weather that’s okay.

Onondaga County is getting more doses of the vaccine in the coming days. 1,900 doses compared to 1,200 in recent weeks.

The county health department is working with Primary Care Providers to target the most vulnerable

Be Patient! There are thousands of new people eligible for the vaccine in Onondaga County, but they don’t have thousands of new doses of the vaccine.