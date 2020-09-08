Onondaga County, CSEA reach tentative deal on furloughs

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County and the union that represents many of its hourly workers have reached an agreement on a furlough plan that may avoid some of the 250 layoffs the county was facing in order to balance its budget.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon offered no details when he brought up the tentative deal during a COVID-19 briefing for news media on Tuesday afternoon. He said that would have to wait for the final signatures,.

The county is facing a budget shortfall in 2020 because of sharp declines in sales tax revenues as the local economy shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The county is also facing a loss of about 20 million dollars in state aid, as New York slashes its budget because of the decline in sales tax, income tax and other revenues.

The county has already down 460 positions that were left vacant when someone left their job, or through early retirements.

Asked about the status of proposals in Washington for another round of stimulus funding, McMahon says if the bills pass, we will get funding. the problem is McMahon says “We’ve been told since May that something was going to happen and it just hasn’t.” McMahon continued “The two sides of them they start out very far apart, they both essentially put in a poison pill in the original House bill and the Senate bill that would never get them to a compromise.”

