Onondaga County curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The county-wide curfew for Onondaga County ended at 7 a.m. Monday, but will go into effect again at 8 p.m. Monday.

It doesn’t mean you can’t go to work when the curfew is in place.

Along with going to work, essential services are allowed like fire, police or medical personnel.

The purpose of the curfew is to keep the general public off the streets. That means no driving or walking during the curfew.

Businesses are not required to shut down, but Onondaga County is encouraging big box stores to adjust their hours. Wegmans closed their doors at 8 p.m. Sunday and Centro halted service by the beginning of the curfew.

Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh says the curfew is meant to be a tool to keep those who are protesting and those who aren’t safe, by keeping everyone home.