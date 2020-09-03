Onondaga County Custody Department Deputy faces charges of official misconduct

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, a Custody Department Deputy with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of official misconduct.

Jeffrey Lewis, 52, of Madison County, is accused of providing protected information about a trial to an inmate.

Lewis has been suspended without pay since July 9.

Lewis had been a custody deputy since 2004.

