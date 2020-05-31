Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Onondaga County DA Bill Fitzpatrick discusses Saturday’s violence and curfew orders

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick joined NewsChannel 9 on Sunday in wake of the protests that ensued Saturday night in downtown Syracuse.

Fitzpatrick says seven arrests were made in connection to the violence that broke out Saturday night.

In the interview above, Fitzpatrick discusses how the county will enforce the new curfew laws, and what he wants to see from the protestors moving forward.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected