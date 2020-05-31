Onondaga County DA Bill Fitzpatrick discusses Saturday’s violence and curfew orders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick joined NewsChannel 9 on Sunday in wake of the protests that ensued Saturday night in downtown Syracuse.
Fitzpatrick says seven arrests were made in connection to the violence that broke out Saturday night.
In the interview above, Fitzpatrick discusses how the county will enforce the new curfew laws, and what he wants to see from the protestors moving forward.
