SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s covered decades of crime and has prosecuted hundreds of cases. On Thursday, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick was sworn in to serve his ninth and final term.

Diane Fitzpatrick, a now-retired judge on the New York State Court of Claims administered the oath to her husband, Bill Fitzpatrick.

“I consider myself the luckiest district attorney in the state of New York, maybe the United States of America because of you,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick refers to his staff and what they’ve accomplished in the last four years, despite challenges like bail reform.

“Reform, after reform, after reform, that just did nothing but make New York less safe, making our job much more difficult,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says they will continue their work with plans to talk with legislatures about juvenile crime, something he says they have little control over because of raise the age. He also is putting a focus on repetitive offenders.

“We had a guy sentenced to Jamesville the other day for a year on his 28th petit larceny. So this is not any sensible way to run a criminal justice system,” said Fitzpatrick.

As for new year plans, the DA says he’ll be working with mental health experts to try and implement a mental health treatment system, possibly in the mid-year.

“Where we screen and get people into treatment sooner than later, earlier on in the process, and allow them to get themselves back in a good state of mind and clear their records,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says there’s more to come.