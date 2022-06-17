SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s office is suing the widow of a sheriff’s deputy for more than 400 thousand dollars of her assets.



Karen Eames, nearly killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in February 2022, was later charged with helping him steal over 500,000 dollars from a sheriff’s account.

The DA is asking for civil judgments against Eames for the value of the couple’s recently built home along the Oneida River in the Town of Clay, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and other assets.