Onondaga County declares Skaneateles Lake a “No-Wake Zone”

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Boaters must operate their vessels with caution on Skaneateles Lake after Onondaga County announced it is a “No-Wake Zone” Tuesday.

Country Executive Ryan McMahon, along with Cayuga and Cortland Counties, made the emergency declaration, which requires a 5 miles-per-hour speed limit to minimize erosion caused by record high waters.

“Besides being a source of recreation and enjoyment, Skaneateles Lake is also a drinking water source many in our community. We have a responsibility to take any necessary action to limit the erosion of its shoreline and protect this vital natural resource. I want to thank our partners in this critical effort including Legislator Abbott-Kenan, the Skaneateles Lake Association and the Cayuga and Cortland Counties. In the past week, the Skaneateles Lake watershed has seen nearly seven inches of rain from various storms that have pushed the lake to record high levels. These high-water levels not only increase the opportunity for erosion, but subsequently add sediment and nutrients to the lake which are known to increase the likelihood of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). Limiting the speed on the lake is intended to reduce this possibility.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

Boaters who are cited for driving over the speed limit will receive a $250 fine.

The order will be rescinded once lake levels have returned to normal seasonal levels. Enforcement of the order will be through the respective County Sheriff’s.