Onondaga County deputies will receive 225 body cameras this spring

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 9 months since the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was provided funding by the county to purchase body cameras. The sheriff’s office confirmed to NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday the cameras have been ordered and will soon be arriving.

225 body cameras will be delivered to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at the end of March. Once they arrive, deputies will be trained on how to use them. Axon, a company that provides training for active duty law enforcement, will train Onondaga County deputies on the equipment.

But the process of getting the body cameras wasn’t easy, initially creating frustration between the county and sheriff’s office. Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway first voiced his concerns last April about the cameras being too costly and not having enough money in the budget to purchase them. Conway said if the money was made available by the county he would purchase the body cams for the sheriff’s office. On May 4th, county legislators approved County Executive Ryan McMahon’s proposal of more than $600,000 for the body cameras.

The cameras have been ordered and will soon be on the way. The sheriff’s office says as of right now, the body cameras will be worn by all road patrol deputies. The body cams will be activated and utilized anytime deputies are interacting with the public.

The sheriff’s office says the body cameras will be utilized by all police department deputies right now until additional funding is granted.