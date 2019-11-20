Onondaga County District Attorney assures students and parents no danger to SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As an alum and father of three alums, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick understands how students and parents are feeling about the string of racist incidents at Syracuse University.

Fitzpatrick believes there is no danger to anyone on campus.

The DA’s office is involved in at least two of the investigations: The rumored white supremacist manifesto sent to students and the initial graffiti found inside Day Hall.

If the manifesto is not a hoax, Fitzpatrick advises the person responsible to come forward.

A regular visitor to campus, Fitzpatrick has had the chance to talk with students directly. He feels the “borderline hysteria” on campus has been caused by a “game of telephone in the internet age” and asked students not to spread rumors.

Fitzpatrick also feels Governor Andrew Cuomo was given bad information when the Governor criticized the leadership of Chancellor Kent Syverud.

