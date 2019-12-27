Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick sworn in for eighth term

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick was sworn in Friday morning for his next term.

The event was held at the Onondaga County Legislature Chambers on Montgomery Street.

This will be Fitzpatrick’s eighth term in office as district attorney. Fitzpatrick won by more than 14,000 votes over his Democratic challenger Chuck Keller last month.

On Friday, he talked about what voters expect from him.

“What they expect from me is competence fairness and effectiveness,” Fitzpatrick said. “They expect that when they come to court because their house has been burglarized, because their child has been sexually abused, because their loved one has been murdered, they expect a top flight office to represent them in court and that’s exactly what they are going to get.”

Fitzpatrick also thanked the voters and promised four years of great service.

