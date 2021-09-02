Onondaga County District Attorney: Man ‘saved the lives of several individuals’ after fatally shooting a man who fired at crowd

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Demetrius Jackson, the man killed in the Lodi Street shooting on Tuesday, was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun while outside of 1808 Lodi Street, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said.

Jackson threatened multiple people at the location and fired the loaded handgun in the direction of those people, officials said.

Another man, who was on scene and in possession of a 9mm handgun returned fire striking and killing Jackson, Fitzpatrick said.

According to Fitzpatrick, this man has a valid pistol permit for the 9mm handgun.

The District Attorney said in a statement that based on preliminary investigation, it appears the man who shot Jackson saved the lives of several individuals.

The Syracuse Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

The District Attorney’s Office is aware that the man who shot Jackson and other witnesses to the incident have received threats and suffered property damage in what they say appears to be retaliation.

Those acts are currently being investigated, Fitzpatrick said.