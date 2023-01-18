SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County District Attorney says he’s “very, very confident” an arrest will be made for the shooting that killed 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on Monday.

“Probably within a week,” says DA Bill Fitzpatrick in an interview Wednesday with NewsChannel 9.

He warned the people involved: “If you’re listening to me… now’s the time to turn yourself in. Now. Because when we catch you, not if we catch you, but when we catch you, there will be no mercy shown to you.”

Fitzpatrick revealed new details in how the shooting happened.

He said one group of people in and around a moving or briefly-stopped car shot at a group of people in and around a parked car on Oakwood Avenue in the city’s Southside Monday.

The 11-year-old girl was hit and killed. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and survived.

DA Fitzpatrick said it’s too early to tell if the man was the intended target, but interviews are being conducted with all members of his targeted group.

Fitzpatrick says the best detectives in New York State, referring to the Syracuse Police Department, are working the case, conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance footage and tracking down the involved vehicle.

People with information are urged to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222 or download the Tip 411 app.