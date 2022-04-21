(WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick, Brandon Rolfe, who has been charged with shooting five people, and Akok Lual, the lone person killed at Armory Square April 16, might have known each other.

Back in January of 2021, a friend of Rolfe’s was stabbed at a Liverpool hotel. Some of the same people involved in that incident were involved in the Armory Square shooting, according to Fitzpatrick. No arrests were made in the Liverpool incident.

Rolfe, 23, of Syracuse, has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and four counts of second-degree attempted murder.

As for the other four injured in the Armory Square shooting, Syracuse PD has also identified them as Lual Lual, 22, the brother of Akok, 24. Garang Amyek, 25, Acuil Ater, 24, and Shyquan Derby, 23.

Police say they are all recovering from their injuries.