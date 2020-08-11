Onondaga County down $26.5M on the year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest sales tax payment has left Onondaga County down $26.5 million for the 2020 budget.

The payment is a cleanup payment for the month of June, totaling $5,003,673. That is a $475,194 year-over-year decrease.

“Each sales tax payment we receive continues to demonstrate the real and critical need for help from our partners in the Federal Government. This revenue loss is because we were told by, and agreed with, our Federal and State partners that the economy needed to be shut down for a period of time to help starve this virus,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon. “Onondaga County has a proud tradition of strong fiscal discipline, but without action from Congress, the very workforce and services that helped our community get through this pandemic are on the line. I urge Congress to act quickly and provide the desperately needed relief directly to local governments.”

Stimulus talks in Congress have stalled but both sides have said they would like to continue negotiations.

Onondaga County’s next sales tax payment is expected in September, though it is subject to change.