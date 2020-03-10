Onondaga County Executive: At this point, St. Patrick’s Parade is ‘game on!’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s Parade is still scheduled, despite Boston and all of Ireland cancelling their own parades because of coronavirus concerns.

Tuesday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN that cancelling New York City’s parade is “One of the things we’re looking at.” He then added that parades, in general, are something the state government reevaluates on a daily basis.

In Syracuse, the decision of whether to continue with the parade is up to the Onondaga County Executive, in consultation with the county health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta.

Ryan McMahon says, “Dr. Gupta can give me certain powers that I could put forward executive powers on social distancing. I have that power as county executive to shut things down. The mayor could certainly pull a permit. Right now, knowing and looking at data and facts, it doesn’t merit that decision.”

The biggest fact McMahon points to is no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County and none in surrounding counties.

If a case is confirmed later this week, the parade wouldn’t automatically be canceled, but it would be reconsidered.

McMahon asks that people who are sick or have children who are sick, as they should any year, not come to the parade and expose thousands of people to whatever virus or flu they have.

