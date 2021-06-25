Onondaga County Executive calls meeting to discuss project at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay

CLAY N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday night, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon held a meeting at the Clay town hall to provide updates on the White Pine Commerce Park project and get feedback from locals.

The County Executive said a manufacturing company, they’re leaning toward a semi-conductor company, would be best for the property. He said they would need 1,250 acres of land for the potential tenant.

“Everything we use today to function in society are these (cell phones).” He said the United States is falling behind, “so that we as a country can compete against China and that’s what the real challenge is.”

Some residents expressed concerns about losing their homes and their neighborhoods. One woman who lives in Clay said her family now lives 12 hours away.

Another resident brought up the costs to house a company like this.

“Most people know that the fabrication of microchips takes a lot of money to create and there’s also a lot of money to put in to the clean rooms and everything they do for this process.” She added that waste is also a concern, “a lot of products they use to create these have carcinogens in them.”

Currently, the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency is going through an environmental impact study of the site, which includes impacts on traffic.