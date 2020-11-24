Onondaga County Executive confirms Destiny USA is in an Orange Zone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of Onondaga County were moving to an Orange Zone after a rise in the positive coronavirus cases. The Orange Zone boundaries have caused a bit of confusion, and one of the questions was where does Destiny USA fall?

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Destiny USA falls into the Orange Zone.

We know for sure @destinyusa is in an Orange Zone, after clarification from @CEJRyanMcMahon. And we know the Orange Zone comes with the closure of hair and nail salons plus indoor dining. But what about in a massive mall, like Destiny?



Stick with @NewsChannel9 for any updates. — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancNC9) November 24, 2020

So what restrictions does an Orange Zone hold? Below is a graphic Governor Cuomo used in his briefing on Monday: