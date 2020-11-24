Onondaga County Executive confirms Destiny USA is in an Orange Zone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of Onondaga County were moving to an Orange Zone after a rise in the positive coronavirus cases. The Orange Zone boundaries have caused a bit of confusion, and one of the questions was where does Destiny USA fall?
According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Destiny USA falls into the Orange Zone.
So what restrictions does an Orange Zone hold? Below is a graphic Governor Cuomo used in his briefing on Monday:
- Houses of Worship need to reduce capacity to 33% with a maximum capacity of 25 people
- Mass gatherings, whether inside or outside, are limited to 10 people
- High-risk non-essential businesses will close. This includes personal service businesses like salons and gyms
- Only outdoor dining is allowed with a maximum of 4 people per table
- Schools need to close for 4 consecutive days. They also need to test anyone who is in-person learning before they can return to the classroom.
