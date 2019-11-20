Onondaga County Executive defends Syracuse University Chancellor’s handling of racist incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that two utility companies, RG&E and NYSEG, came to a $10.5 million settlement with New York state over failure to "adequately prepare for 2018 winter storms."

According to the governor's office, last year's storms left more than 3000,000 RG&E and NYSEG customers in the dark. This $10.5 million settlement is the largest ever for "failure to follow utility emergency response plan."