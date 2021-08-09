WATCH: Onondaga County Executive Ryan gives COVID-19 update

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a busy weekend of new cases for the County Monday.
Since Saturday, Onondaga County has 208 new cases of COVID-19: 90 on Saturday, 61 on Sunday, and 57 Monday.
Along with Dr. Indu Gupta, McMahon announced a quarantine plan for those with breakthrough cases. If vaccinated with a positive test, individuals would have to quarantine for ten days. Those same individuals would be able to test out of quarantine with a negative test in 3-5 days.
If vaccinated and awaiting a COVID-19 test, once that individual receives a negative test they no longer have to quarantine.
During his Monday press conference, McMahon also touched on:
- The New York State Fair and any possible mitigations that might come due to the virus.
- Syracuse University large gatherings and how they might be affected.
- The county is still waiting to provide school guidance and that could come later this week.
- Onondaga County has vaccinated 300,000 residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
