WATCH: Onondaga County Executive Ryan gives COVID-19 update

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a busy weekend of new cases for the County Monday.

Since Saturday, Onondaga County has 208 new cases of COVID-19: 90 on Saturday, 61 on Sunday, and 57 Monday.

Along with Dr. Indu Gupta, McMahon announced a quarantine plan for those with breakthrough cases. If vaccinated with a positive test, individuals would have to quarantine for ten days. Those same individuals would be able to test out of quarantine with a negative test in 3-5 days.

If vaccinated and awaiting a COVID-19 test, once that individual receives a negative test they no longer have to quarantine.

During his Monday press conference, McMahon also touched on:

The New York State Fair and any possible mitigations that might come due to the virus.

Syracuse University large gatherings and how they might be affected.

The county is still waiting to provide school guidance and that could come later this week.

Onondaga County has vaccinated 300,000 residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

