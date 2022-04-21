SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive was joined by Syracuse Mayor Walsh Thursday afternoon in announcing the city’s latest public safety measure.

Two probation teams will join downtown patrols this weekend, Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23, between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m. These probation teams, made up of two officers each, will help make downtown safer, says the mayor. These probation officers can also immediately bring individuals to the justice center, if needed.

