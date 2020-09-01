Onondaga County Executive McMahon expected to ask legislature for authority to make layoffs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is expected to ask the county legislature to give him unprecedented authority to lay off up to 250 people on Tuesday. McMahon says it’s due to a lack of federal funding during the pandemic.

Instead of deciding on the specific positions right now, he’s asking for the flexibility to cut 154,000 work hours. McMahon adds that if we get good sales tax data or if federal aid does come through, fewer jobs will be cut.

“This is not just an end of 2020 problem. We will not grow back. We will take another $20 million cut most likely in next year’s budget as well from the state, and then we will not get back the $40 or $50 million in sales tax right away. We’re talking about a 36-month problem here,” McMahon said.

McMahon has not decided which departments will get cuts, but he says he will avoid cuts to public safety and the health department.