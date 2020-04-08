Onondaga County Executive pardons Easter Bunny as 1 CNY woman makes it her mission to spread smiles

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some good news for children in Onondaga County — at his daily briefing, the highest elected leader, County Executive Ryan McMahon pardoned the Easter Bunny.

“I’ve had many concerns from some of your young people. The Easter Bunny is going to be in Onondaga County and the Easter Bunny is going to receive a pardon from me on social distancing so don’t be concerned about this, the Easter Bunny will be here this weekend,” said County Executive McMahon.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. After one North Syracuse woman got wind some children were upset they couldn’t see the bunny this year, she got an idea.

“A friend of mine has a daughter and in these trying times, it’s hard for us adults to understand what’s going on, and her daughter said, ‘Mommy when are we gonna see the easter bunny?,’ and this was on March 25, and she said, ‘I’m sorry honey with everything going on we’re not gonna be able to see the easter bunny.’ It really touched me, it really got me in all the feels so I said ‘you know what, I think I can make something happen here.'” Nancy Fox-Moore — Easter Bunny

So Fox-Moore went online to get the necessary items and suited up. She has the gloves, the ears, the tail, and will be making dozens of hops and stops to Easter lovers of all ages, with one goal in mind.

“Try to make people smile cause we’re all going through a really rough time now and we all could use the smiles,” said Fox-Moore.

This Peter Cotton-Tail has a basket of treats, signs for each kid, and a heart of gold. Some kids are even giving her something in return. The little girl who inspired it all, Addison, painted the bunny a picture.

We can’t visit the Easter Bunny at the mall this year but that’s no problem — the bunny is coming to you!💐🐰🥚 #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/A0wTvBSbpj — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) April 8, 2020

In a world that’s a little unprecedented right now, Fox-Moore is hoping this will help people appreciate what we do have.

“Something as simple as me being the Easter Bunny, if I can bring a smile to just one face then I’m making a difference and it’s a good thing,” Fox-Moore.

Leaving goodies from a distance, making sure kids know they’re not forgotten.

This North Syracuse Easter Bunny also has a message for everyone:

“Have a wonderful Easter. I know it’s going to be difficult for everyone to not be with your families but if we keep flattening the curve, just think of the celebrations we’re gonna have when this is all over, it’s gonna be bigger than anything,” said Fox-Moore.

This bunny will be hopping around neighborhoods through Sunday morning in North Syracuse, Cicero, Liverpool, even Constantia.

