Onondaga County Executive prepared to crackdown on people not complying with contact tracing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Finding out you have COVID-19 requires you to get a test, but once you’ve tested positive it’s important to comply with county health officials in their contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of the disease.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced in his Thursday COVID-19 press briefing that many people in the county are failing to comply with these efforts.
“By not working with us it’s not in your interest and it’s not in the community’s interest and quite frankly it’s extremely selfish.”Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
McMahon announced that if this non-compliance continues into next week he is prepared to issue an executive order that will charge a $500 fine to people who don’t comply with contact tracing.
McMahon also announced during his briefing that the county is prepared to release their vaccine booster plan next week for those that will soon be eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.
The County Executive also commented on the fast approaching vaccine mandate deadline for healthcare workers saying he is in constant contact with area hospitals on the matter and how it will potentially impact staffing.
“I’m a strong believer in the vaccine, but with mandates, any mandate there’s consequences pros and cons to it, so certainly I think there’s concern at the hospitals about this mandate whether or not it has an impact, we’ll find out right,” he said.
As for testing availability in the county, the Civic Center will continue to offer free rapid testing on Mondays from 9am-11:30am and from 1pm-3pm and at various locations throughout the community each Thursday.
Below you can find a list of other testing sites available in Central New York.
- Upstate Community Hospital
- Walk-in clinic
- PCR test
- No out of pocket cost
- Monday-Friday 8am-1pm, 1:30-4pm
- Upstate Water Street
- Drive-thru testing
- Appointment required
- PCR test
- No out of pocket cost
- Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, Saturdays 8am-1pm
- WellNow Urgent Care
- Dedicated locations for asymptomatic PCR testing in Syracuse, Clay, Fairmount and Liverpool
- Appointment encouraged, walk-ins welcome
- PCR test
- Covered by insurance or $100 plus any additional baseline visit fees for those that are uninsured
- Syracuse Community Health Center
- Testing available at S. Salina location
- Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy
- Curbside and Drive-Thru PCR testing for ages 2+
- Appointment required
- No cost if billed to insurance of government program
- Walgreens Pharmacy
- Free Drive-Thru PCR testing for ages 3+
- Appointment required
- CVS Pharmacy
- Drive-thru PCR testing available at Manlius location for ages 3+
- Appointment required
- No cost if billed to insurance of government program
- Rite-Aid Pharmacy
- Free Drive-Thru PCR testing for ages 4+
- Appointment required
- Kinney Drugs
- Free PCR testing
- Appointment required