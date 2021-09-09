Onondaga County Executive prepared to crackdown on people not complying with contact tracing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Finding out you have COVID-19 requires you to get a test, but once you’ve tested positive it’s important to comply with county health officials in their contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of the disease.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced in his Thursday COVID-19 press briefing that many people in the county are failing to comply with these efforts.

“By not working with us it’s not in your interest and it’s not in the community’s interest and quite frankly it’s extremely selfish.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon announced that if this non-compliance continues into next week he is prepared to issue an executive order that will charge a $500 fine to people who don’t comply with contact tracing.

McMahon also announced during his briefing that the county is prepared to release their vaccine booster plan next week for those that will soon be eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.

The County Executive also commented on the fast approaching vaccine mandate deadline for healthcare workers saying he is in constant contact with area hospitals on the matter and how it will potentially impact staffing.

“I’m a strong believer in the vaccine, but with mandates, any mandate there’s consequences pros and cons to it, so certainly I think there’s concern at the hospitals about this mandate whether or not it has an impact, we’ll find out right,” he said.

As for testing availability in the county, the Civic Center will continue to offer free rapid testing on Mondays from 9am-11:30am and from 1pm-3pm and at various locations throughout the community each Thursday.

Below you can find a list of other testing sites available in Central New York.