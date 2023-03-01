SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh were at Syracuse City Hall Wednesday, March 1, for a press conference regarding an incident that happened at Brighton Towers.

Syracuse Mayor Walsh explained on Wednesday morning, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. a 911 call came in, that was made by a neighbor, regarding two people possibly dead at an apartment on 821 East Brighton Ave, Brighton Towers at tower number two on the 6th floor.

When the Syracuse Fire Department and AMR arrived on the scene, they confirmed two people were dead on arrival and one additional victim, who was alive, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for an “altered mental status.”

The Mayor continued and said the Syracuse Police Department was called to investigate two people dead on arrival and they requested AMR to come back to the scene for NARCAN exposure at 11:23 a.m. after some police officers became ill from exposure.

Watch the Wednesday afternoon press conference

Three Syracuse Police Officers were then transported to Upstate for potential exposure as well as one Syracuse Firefighter and one AMR staffer. Once arrived, an Upstate nurse also reported being impacted by potential exposure.

The Syracuse Fire Department Hazmat team was then deployed with multiple support units at that time, and all occupants on the affected floor were evacuated. 18 apartments in total are on the 6th floor. SFD is currently determining what the substances in the apartment are.

Symptoms of the potential exposure included accelerated heart rate and nausea.

All of the exposed persons are stable and some have been discharged from the hospital. SPD, SFD, ambulances and other first responders are currently at Brighton Towers.

In total, nine people were exposed to this substance and treated for “contact,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed.

The Hazmat team has identified a substance but has not stated what it is according to County Executive McMahon. The Mayor also confirmed there was a spike in overdoses over the weekend, specifically in the downtown area.

All of the emergency professionals became ill after having contact with the two individuals, said County Executive McMahon.

Syracuse Police Chief Cecile said the 6th floor may need to be ventilated and when they do that, they will then let people back in. He said it could take an hour or a few hours.

McMahon says in the event this investigation needs to be ongoing and folks can’t go back to their apartments, the Red Cross will assist. McMahon continued and mentioned those using these substances are at extreme risk and he hopes this is an isolated situation and we don’t see repeats of this.

Cheif Cecile also mentioned the potential substance seemed like it was not prepared for distribution, just for use, but that will be part of the investigation.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from Upstate University Hospital that they closed the Adult Emergency Department Wednesday, March 1 from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. while treating patients from a possible hazardous materials situation at Brighton Towers apartment building in Syracuse.

Nine patients in total were treated at Upstate. At this time, hospital operations have returned to normal and all Upstate EDs are open.