Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announces “February Freebies” for county parks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced two new offers for the county park’s “February Freebies” program at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Highland Forest County Park. The “February Freebies” program aims to encourage folks to get outside and enjoy our award-winning parks system.

The first offer is for a $2 off coupon only available on February 2 which can be used unlimitedly throughout the month of February.

The second offer is a buy one get one free special at Beaver Lake and Highland Forest — in February, visitors who buy one admission to either park will receive a free pass for admission (or winter rental) for either location. In addition, there is a buy one get one free special for a cross-country ski or snowshoe rental on Fridays throughout the month.

“With prices rising for just about everything, our team at Parks went to work to make sure families could still enjoy our amazing parks and, now thanks to our February Freebies program, we hope even more members of the community will take advantage of all we have to offer,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

You can see the parks involved on the map below and see offers on the Onondaga County Park website.