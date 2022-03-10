SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon held an event on Thursday at the Syracuse Auto Group, where he announced a plan to provide relief to consumers at the gas pump.

“What we would do, is we are proposing to cap the sales tax on gasoline at $4 a gallon,” says McMahon.

Currently, there is a 4% sales tax on the entire sale of a gasoline purchase. “Moving forward, it would go to gallons on tax, by doing this, we would be saving today the county tax payers around $6 million if gas prices stayed at $4.46,” said McMahon.

McMahon explained why the county could do this. “We didn’t budget $4.46, so we can give that back to the taxpayers… we didn’t anticipate gas prices at this level.”

Legislators also made some comments on this proposal and McMahon answered questions from the audience, including recent events at Destiny USA.