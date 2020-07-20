Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon comments on stimulus package during briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lawmakers are back in Washington, D.C., debating a second stimulus package. But one thing that initial reports show is a lack of funding for local governments. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon commented on how important that funding is during his briefing on Monday.

