SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lawmakers are back in Washington, D.C., debating a second stimulus package. But one thing that initial reports show is a lack of funding for local governments. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon commented on how important that funding is during his briefing on Monday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon comments on stimulus package during briefing
- Bill Rapp Acquires New Dealership In Norwich
- Off-duty Syracuse Police officer rescues two dogs from house fire
- Ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver sentenced to 6 1/2 years
- Governor Cuomo discusses COVID-19 efforts with Savannah Georgia Mayor Van Johnson
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App